Waqf Lags in Uploading Properties on Umeed

Hyderabad: Lack of a full-time CEO for Waqf Board and other technical issues has slowed down the process of uploading Waqf properties on the Umeed portal. While caretakers and managing committees commenced uploading the details, they were kept on hold as only the CEO can approve the records.

To speed up the process, the Telangana Waqf Board is arranging infrastructure for uploading the property details on Umeed portal and creating awareness. But only a few records have been uploaded to the Umeed portal from the state so far.

Waqf Board chairman Azmatullah Hussaini inspected the Haj House in Nampally on Tuesday to identify and allocate a suitable place for the establishment of data entry units for the Umeed portal initiative.

The board has allocated space on the ground floor for the mutawallis and managing committees to enter data pertaining to Waqf properties.

Sources said the Waqf authorities are planning to divide the state into five zones for verification, with auditors and inspectors appointed for each zone. An assistant secretary, who will be appointed, will supervise the auditors and inspectors besides reporting the progress to the CEO and district collectors.

With over 50 days left for the December 6 deadline to upload details, concerns are being raised by custodians over uploading Waqf properties that do not have digitised documents.

Waqf Board member Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri said, “The portal is being updated on a daily basis, which is causing a lot of confusion among Mutawallis. To speed up the process, Mutawallis need to be trained in uploading the details on the portal with help of IT professionals.”

He urged mutawallis to take the process seriously and finish before the deadline.

Hussaini and the members of the board met minorities minister, Adluri Laxman Kumar on the absence of CEO issue, day-to-day affairs and the progress of the Umeed portal on Tuesday. The minister, according to Board members, assured to appoint a full-time CEO in a couple of days.