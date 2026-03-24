Wagh Bakri Foundation Sponsors 8 Food Delivery Vehicles for Akshaya Patra

Hyderabad: The Wagh Bakri Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, has flagged off 8 specialized meal delivery vehicles in partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to child nutrition and education.

The flag-off ceremony was held at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad today, marking the formal deployment of 8 vehicles in Telangana. These 8 vehicles were donated for the Financial Year 2025-26. The newly deployed vehicles are equipped with temperature-controlled systems to maintain food quality and hygiene, enabling efficient transportation of meals to schools in geographically challenging locations.

The 8 vehicles sponsored by the Wagh Bakri Foundation cost Rs. 99 lakhs. With this latest contribution, the total number of food distribution vehicles provided by the Wagh Bakri Foundation to Akshaya Patra has reached 38 involving a total cost of about Rs. 5 crore. The vehicles have been deployed in various states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

The event in Hyderabad witnessed the presence of Sriman Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, Regional President of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; Sri ParasDesai, Executive Director, Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Suma Kanakala, a noted Telugu Television Personality and Brand Ambassador of Wagh Bakri; and Senior functionaries.

Speaking on the collaboration,Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, Regional President, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said,“We are immensely grateful for the continued support of Wagh Bakri Foundation. Their contribution plays a pivotal role in helping us extend our reach and serve more children who rely on our meals for nourishment and focus on creating a bright future for themselves. These new vehicles will significantly enhance our ability to deliver meals efficiently, supporting our goal of promoting well-being and education across communities.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Paras Desai, Executive Director, Wagh Bakri Tea Group, said, ‘We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Akshaya Patra through this initiative. Continuing our last year's initiatives, we are doing CSR activities in the State of Telangana for the current year also. These vehicles will play a crucial role in ensuring the timely and safe delivery of nutritious meals to children, particularly in remote areas. Our endeavour remains focused on supporting education by providing nutritious food at its root.’”

Suma Kanakala appreciated the initiative and said, “It is a privilege to be associated with Wagh Bakri, a brand that beautifully blends ‘Adbhudamaina Rangu, Ruchi, Suhasana’ not just in its Tea, but also in its commitment to society. Just as their Tea brings colour, taste, and warmth to people’s lives, this initiative brings nourishment to countless children in the area and local community. Their support for the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s noble mission is truly inspiring, and I deeply appreciate the meaningful impact they are creating across the State of Telangana”.