Wagh bakri foundation donates electric vehicles to Akshaya Patra Foundation

To support children in government schools and anganwadis, the Wagh Bakri Foundation has contributed nine specialised electric delivery vehicles to the Akshaya Patra Foundation on Wednesday. The vehicles to be utilised to deliver mid-day meals to government school children and anganwadis in Hyderabad and Nellore.

The vehicles are temperature controlled, with custom built compartments to transport food.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, regional president of Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said, “Contribution from Wagh Bakri will help us extend our reach to serve more children who rely on our meals, this vehicles will support our goal of promoting well being of students.”

Sanjay singal CEO of the Wagh Bakri group expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are privileged to support students through our partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation.”

Suma Kanakala, associate of Wagh Bakri praised its initiative, stating “I deeply appreciate the positive impact they are making in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”





Submit proposals for renewal: D.EI.Ed colleges told

Hyderabad: Director of school education E.V. Narasimha Reddy has directed all private diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) colleges to submit their proposals for renewal of affiliation by March 31. Colleges must submit their applications to the convener, Director of SCERT along with a fee.





Veeranari Chakali Llamma Women's University Gets UGC Recognition

Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Koti, has officially received recognition from the University Grants Commission(UGC) under Section 2 (f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

In April 2022, state government declared the Koti Women’s College as the state’s first women’s university. In 2024, Assembly passed the Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University Bill.

With the UGC recognition, the university is now eligible for academic and research grants, it marks as a major milestone in advancing women’s education in Telangana.

The women’s university administration expressed gratitude to all officials, faculty members and students for contributing to achieve the recognition.

V. Hanumantha Rao Urges Modi to Introduce BC Reservations Bill in Parliament

TPCC senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to consider introducing the BC reservations Bill in Parliament so that the community and Muslims could benefit .

Rao said that the BJP led NDA government was distributing ‘Ramzan Tofa’ to Muslims across the country without raising issues with regard to religion. However, the government was opposed to reservations to Muslims stating that quotas based on religion were not allowed by the Constitution.