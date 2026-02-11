Vysyaraju Jewellers Opens 16th Showroom in Somajiguda

Hyderabad: Vysyaraju Jewellers opened a new showroom on Somajiguda main road. The outlet was inaugurated by film actress Kajal Aggarwal.

The first purchase was made by Jami Bhojaraju. Speaking on the occasion, Vysyaraju Bhadragiri Raju, managing director of Vysyaraju Jewellers, said, “The brand’s journey began in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh,” and expressed happiness over opening the 16th branch in Somajiguda.

The jeweller announced a 6 per cent discount on 22kt gold jewellery as part of the inaugural offers. IGI-certified diamonds with VVS clarity and EF colour are priced from Rs 49,500 per carat.

The company stated that silver jewellery would be offered without wastage and making charges, with GST borne by the company. A discount of up to Rs 15,000 per kg on silver purchases was also announced. The offers are valid for a limited period.

The event was attended by Vysyaraju Phalgunaraju, chairman of Vysyaraju Jewellers, directors Vysyaraju Naresh and Vysyaraju Kiran Kumar Raju, and others.