VRO Arrested for Accepting Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested village revenue officer (VRO) G. Ganesh of the Quthbullapur tahsildar office for accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 to issue a family member certificate. The CCB City Range Unit-I caught Ganesh while receiving the bribe from the complainant. Earlier, the officer had accepted ₹5,000 for extending official favours. The bribe amount was seized from his possession and confirmed through a chemical test. The accused was arrested and produced before the court for judicial remand.

SUV detained after breaching Governor’s convoy

Hyderabad: An SUV created panic by breaking into the Governor’s convoy at Lok Bhavan in Somajiguda, forcing police into swift action. The vehicle was later detained and cases registered.

Police said the SUV (TS09 EQ 1923) entered the convoy from the left at high speed. As the main convoy car was entering the Lok Bhavan gate, the SUV crossed from the left, took the second position, and continued towards Somajiguda without stopping.

Panjagutta police confirmed the vehicle is registered to Mohammed Abrar Ulhaq Quadri and noted a pending traffic challan for a previous violation. Cases were registered under Section 125 (endangering human life or personal safety) and Section 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) and Section 177 (violating traffic rules) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Cyber cops block AI-morphed content targeting PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cybercrime police have registered cases after detecting AI-morphed videos and images on social media that allegedly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his Israel visit, and portrayed India in a derogatory manner. Police said they had noticed the morphed video on Instagram during routine checks.

Following the complaint, cybercrime police registered cases under Section 66C and 67 of the IT Act, and Sections 152 (sedition), 196 (promoting enmity or disharmony), 299 (outraging religious feelings), 356 (creating false records to protect from punishment or forfeiture), and 336(4) (forgery intended to harm reputation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.