VP Urges Students to Serve Nation With Integrity

Hyderabad: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan urged students to use education as a force for nation-building and to balance knowledge with integrity and compassion, while addressing the third convocation of SRM University, Haryana, held at its Sonepat campus on Friday. Speaking before a gathering of around 1,800 graduating students, the Vice President said, “Today you graduate not merely with a certificate, but with a responsibility — to society, to the nation, and to yourself. Leadership lies not only in what you achieve for yourself, but in how you uplift others.”

He called upon the youth to harness knowledge through innovation and empathy, saying that education must empower individuals to think critically and act ethically.

The ceremony was attended by Founder Chancellor Dr T.R. Paarivendhar, Chancellor Dr Ravi Pachamuthu and members of the university’s leadership team. Degrees were conferred across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes, and gold medallists were honoured for excellence in academics and research.

Dr Paarivendhar said SRM’s success had always been rooted in its commitment to quality education and social impact. “I am proud of SRM University, Haryana, and its graduating class,” he said. Dr Pachamuthu congratulated the students, describing them as “future-ready leaders.” He added, “This convocation marks the culmination of your dedication and our mission — to help you think globally and act locally. Carry forward the spirit of inquiry, resilience and service.”

Vigilance raids rice mills, seizes Rs 9.34-cr paddy

The Telangana vigilance and enforcement (V&E) department conducted raids on rice mills and storage facilities across Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Warangal districts and found large quantities of public distribution system (PDS) rice being stored illegally.

Director General of V&E Shikha Goel said the raids were carried out jointly by vigilance and civil supplies officials in multiple locations to curb the diversion of subsidised rice meant for the poor.

In Warangal, two teams from the vigilance Warangal unit, along with civil supplies officials, inspected Srisailam Mallanna Industries at Kaniparthy village in Kamalapur mandal, Hanamkonda district. The inspection revealed a shortfall of 40,649.24 quintals of custom-milled rice (CMR) paddy, valued at around Rs 9.34 crore.

In Karimnagar, acting on a tip-off, officials raided a tin shed in Vijaya Durga Colony, Rekurthy Division, belonging to Pastham Karunakar and seized 30.93 quintals of PDS rice worth Rs 77,325.

In Nalgonda, vigilance officials, in coordination with the transport, commercial tax and mining departments, conducted a route check at Choutuppal Toll Gate in Yadadri Bhongir district. A total of 13 vehicles were seized, and fines totalling Rs 3.01 lakh were imposed for violations, including lack of valid e-way bills, tax evasion, overloading, and use of invalid permits.

“The V&E department is committed to preventing revenue leakage and the misuse of government resources,” said Goel, adding that such checks would continue across Telangana.