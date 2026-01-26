Voters Day Observed on Sunday

Kakinada: The administrations of five Godavari districts in association with voluntary organisations organised rallies and voter awareness programmes on Sunday to mark National Voters Day.

The Kakinada district administration joined hands with the Democratic Foundation and took out a rally in the city. The foundation organised competitions for the college and high school students on various topics related to voters and convened a meeting at the Smart City conference Hall.

The foundation presented prizes to 91 students. Incharge collector Apoorva Bharat felicitated five senior citizens and distributed EPic cards to new voters. The voters in the district number 16,47,077. Of the total voters, 80.03 per cent voted in the 2024 elections.

Bharat said voter awareness camps would be organised in colleges to enrol students who completed age 18.

Municipal commissioner incharge NVV Satyanarayana said 40 per cent of the voters were “not having proper awareness of the value of franchise,” and they misused their right to vote.

In East Godavari, collector incharge, Y Megha Swaroop, said the district has 18,45,292 voters including 8,99,751 male, 9,45,435 female and 106 third gender. Some 53.50 per cent of mapping has been completed in the SIR programme. He urged voters who migrated permanently to other places to remove their names from this district’s voters list.

Rajamahendravaram municipal commissioner Rahul Meena said the city has 2.55 lakh voters.

Eluru collector Vetri Selvi said the district has 16,42,003 voters including 8,01,057 male and 8,40,853 female, 19,936 differently abled and 1031 third gender voters. Some 27,144 youths have been included in the voters list this time. right. She felicitated senior citizens who continuously exercised their voting right and also the differently abled persons.

In West Godavari district, joint collector Rahul Reddy flagged off the voters' awareness rally in Bhimavaram and felicitated senior citizens and transgenders who exercised their voting right regularly.

Eluru collector Mahesh Kumar flagged off the voter awareness rally in Amalapuram. SP Rahul Meena and joint collector Nishanthi were present.