Voter Registration for Graduates and Teachers Constituencies Open Until November 6

Medak: The Telangana State Election Commission has announced the deadline for voter registration in the Graduates and Teachers constituencies. The eligible voters can make registrations till November 6. Eligible graduates residing in the Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar districts are invited to register for the Graduates Constituency. Meanwhile, teachers in two key regions—Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda, as well as Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar districts—can register for the Teachers Constituency.

Officials urge all eligible graduates and teachers to complete their registration before the deadline to participate in the upcoming elections. This opportunity allows voters to ensure their representation and voice in legislative matters. Applicants must meet constituency-specific eligibility criteria, such as educational qualifications for graduates and employment verification for teachers. For more details, eligible residents can consult their district election offices or the Telangana Election Commission's official website.



