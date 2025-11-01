Vote for Development, Not Sentiment, Says Revanth

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon voters of Jubilee Hills constituency to reject false sentiment being promoted by the BRS and instead support the Congress for the sake of sustained development. Launching a high-voltage byelection campaign at Vengal Rao Nagar and later addressing a massive corner meeting at Yellareddyguda, the Chief Minister said the Congress government’s focus was on genuine progress, not emotional manipulation.

“Vote for development, not sentiment,” the Chief Minister declared, urging the electorate to back Congress candidate Naveen Yadav. He said the Congress had taken up development projects worth ₹4,000 crore in Secunderabad Cantonment after winning the byelection there and promised to replicate similar progress in Jubilee Hills if the party won. “Our goal is to show the real meaning of development in Jubilee Hills. Sentiment will not fill potholes or improve livelihoods,” he asserted.



Taking strong exception to the BRS campaign, Revanth Reddy accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his son and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of shedding “crocodile tears” over the late leader P. Janardhan Reddy (PJR). “It was KCR who fielded PJR from the TRS, opening the door to this very tradition (of defection) they now condemn. The BRS humiliated PJR, and now they are exploiting his name for votes,” he said.

The Chief Minister branded the BRS and BJP as maintaining a “Fevicol bond” that obstructed Telangana’s growth. He alleged that BJP leaders, including Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, were deliberately creating hurdles for key infrastructure projects like the Musi riverfront development and Metro Rail expansion. “Did the two Union ministers bring a single rupee to Telangana? They roam Jubilee Hills talking about carpet bombing instead of seeking funds from Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders, CM said, "Those who failed to bomb Pakistan are now talking about carpet bombing in Jubilee Hills."

The Chief Minister lambasted Rama Rao for neglecting Jubilee Hills despite holding the municipal administration portfolio for a decade. “The previous rulers looted the state and ignored people’s problems. They promoted drugs and Ganja culture while Naveen Yadav stood by the poor,” he said, calling on people to distinguish between genuine leaders and “rowdies.”



Revanth Reddy also ridiculed BJP’s objection to former cricketer Mohd. Azharuddin’s induction as a minister. “Why is the BJP so upset? Azharuddin and Naveen Yadav will work with me to ensure Jubilee Hills witnesses unprecedented development after the by-election,” he said.



He warned voters that welfare schemes such as free rice, free bus travel for women, 200 units of free power, and ration cards could be jeopardized if the BRS were to win. “This by-election is not about one leader—it’s about the future of Hyderabad’s most dynamic constituency,” he said.



Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, T. Nageswara Rao, A. Laxman Kumar, Vakati Srihari, and newly sworn-in minister Mohd. Azharuddin, along with TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and MP Anil Kumar Yadav, joined the Chief Minister’s campaign. Party workers and supporters thronged the roadshow as the Congress flag fluttered high across the constituency.