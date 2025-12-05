Vote for Congress-Backed Candidates for Village Development: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday said that voting for Congress-supported candidates in the gram panchayat elections would ensure effective implementation of development works in villages.

Campaigning in Jonnalagaddagudem of Thipparthy mandal in support of Congress-backed sarpanch candidate Namireddy Anuradha, he said that electing opposition candidates as sarpanch would not benefit rural development. He urged voters to elect Congress-supported candidates, stating that meaningful progress in villages is possible only when the sarpanch belongs to the ruling party.

He added that the State government would release funds to gram panchayats after the elections, enabling faster execution of development works.

Criticising the previous BRS government, he said it did little for rural communities during its 10-year rule. He pointed out that no new ration cards were issued for a decade, housing schemes were diluted in the name of double-bedroom houses, and the number of such houses sanctioned in rural areas was minimal. He also alleged that the BRS government insulted women by distributing poor-quality Bathukamma saris worth only ₹60.

Komatireddy said that after coming to power, the Congress government issued new ration cards to eligible families, sanctioned Indiramma houses for the poor and provided free bus travel for women in TGSRTC services, initiatives that directly reduced financial burdens on rural households. He added that the government did not compromise on the quality of Indiramma sarees distributed in villages.

He concluded that voting for Congress-backed candidates in the gram panchayat elections was equivalent to supporting the development of villages.