Vote Counting for MLC Elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Begins

The counting of votes for the MLC elections in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh began at 8 am today. Vote counting for 3 seats in Telangana and 3 in Andhra Pradesh is being conducted in three phases. Officials opened the strongrooms in the presence of candidates and their agents.

In Telangana, counting centers have been set up at the Ambedkar Indoor Stadium in Karimnagar for the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad graduate constituency and for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teacher constituency in Nalgonda. The candidate who secures more than 50 percent of valid votes will be declared the winner. Elections were held for these three MLC seats on February 27, with 19 candidates contesting in Telangana. A total of 25 tables have been set up for counting.

In Andhra Pradesh, the counting process for all 3 MLC seats also began this morning. The counting of votes for the North Andhra teachers' constituency is taking place at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, while votes for the graduates of both Godavari districts are being counted at Vatlur CRR Engineering College near Eluru. The counting for the Krishna-Guntur graduates' constituency is being conducted at Guntur AC College. Three-tier security has been deployed at all counting centers. A maximum of 35 candidates are in the fray for the joint East-West Godavari graduates' seat, 25 for the Krishna-Guntur seat, and 10 for the North Andhra teachers' seat.