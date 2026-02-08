Vote After Recalling Welfare Benefits of Last Two Years: Komatireddy

NALGONDA: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday urged people to recall the welfare benefits they had received over the last two years before casting their votes in the upcoming municipal elections and support Congress candidates.

He conducted an election campaign in the 34th, 33rd, 32nd, 31st, 24th, 23rd, 44th, 22nd, 45th and 43rd divisions of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation.

Addressing meetings during the campaign, the minister said the State had witnessed a real era of welfare after the Congress came to power. He said the range of welfare schemes implemented by the government had led to an improvement in the living conditions of the poor.

Issuance of ration cards, supply of fine rice to ration cardholders and free travel for women in TGSRTC buses were among the major welfare initiatives of the government, he said.

Stating that Nalgonda would be developed into Greater Nalgonda, Komatireddy said the government had already sanctioned funds for the completion of underground drainage and CC road works, which had remained pending for over a decade. He also assured that a 24-hour drinking water supply to households would be ensured soon.

Expressing confidence that the Congress candidate would become the first mayor of Nalgonda after the elections, he called upon party workers to treat the polls as prestigious and work hard to ensure the party’s victory.

He said the Congress would remain in power in the State for another ten years, recalling that people had supported the party in the Lok Sabha and gram panchayat elections held after the Assembly polls in 2014. The same momentum would continue in the municipal elections, he said.

Launching an attack on the Opposition, he alleged that the BRS and the BJP were “two sides of the same coin” and cautioned voters against placing trust in them.

He said a vote for the ‘Hand’ symbol would strengthen a government committed to the welfare of the poor and common people.