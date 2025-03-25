Volunteers deliver free Sehri meals during Ramzan to poor

Hyderabad: Several volunteer groups in Hyderabad have stepped forward to provide free Sehri meals to those unable to cook or access food during the early hours. Sehri, the pre-dawn meal taken before the fast begins, falls between 4 and 5 am — a time when hotels are closed and food availability is limited.

One such group, comprising 24 friends from diverse professions, has been running this initiative for the past seven years. Operating in 32 locations, they’ve formed seven teams to prepare and deliver fresh meals by 4 am.

“We start cooking around 12.30 am and deliver the food by Sehri time,” said Amjad and Parvez, members of the group who work as a plumber and a painter respectively. “All of us pool in money and cook the food ourselves.”

Mohammed Rehman Khan, another volunteer, shared the inspiration behind the initiative. “Eight years ago, a young relative of ours passed away in a hospital during Ramzan. Our family was at the hospital and missed Sehri. That experience motivated us to help others in similar situations.”

Their focus is on helping students from other states living in mosques or hostels, as well as hospital patients and attendants. The areas covered include Shaikpet, Hitec City, Gachibowli, Ayyappa Society, Gandipet, and Rajendranagar.

Another initiative, led by social activist Khalida Parveen, began during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Her team delivers 200 to 300 food boxes each day to hospital attendants, security guards, and outstation travellers. “People contact us over the phone, and we ensure meals reach their doorsteps,” she said. The menu typically includes rice, dal, salad, achar, tahari, kichdi, khubuli, and dahi chutney.