Voice For The Voiceless: Revanth Stresses Need To Protect Girl Children From Sexual Harassment

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stressed the need to provide protection to women and girls from sexual harassment. He lauded the Telangana police and other organisers who came together for conducting the state-level awareness meeting on sexual meeting 'Voice for the Voiceless'.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said that there was a need to check such crimes and provide legal protection to the victims. He said that the Congress government was committed to safety of women and children. For the protection of children, Bharosa Project was introduced and 29 centres are working in coordination for its implementation.

The centres will provide legal, medical aid and also counsel the affected children.

Telangana is the first country in the nation to have child-friendly courts for the implementation of Bharosa, he claimed.

The Bharosa centres are aimed at providing complete protection, increasing self-confidence among the victimized children. He said that the POCSO Act and Juvenile laws were helping in implementing the developmental policies of the government but agreed that there were some challenges in its implementation. Law should never harm the vulnerable but provide complete protection to them.

The CM directed the officials to create awareness about the atrocities against children on social media and also act stringently against those exploiting the law.

Justice does not end with punishing the guilty but extends to providing assurances to the victims. He asked the officials to take measures to provide necessary protection and respect to their childhood.