Vizag Emerges As More Polluted City Than Hyderabad

Hyderabad:The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) declared that not a single state and Union Territory met the World Health Organisation’s (WHO)’s standard for PM2.5 matter of 5 micrograms per cubic metre, and 447 out of 749 districts across the country exceed the national limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

The National Ambient Air Quality Standard, also known as NAAQS, has the standard for particulate matter of 2.5 micrometers, a common pollutant from vehicular and industrial emissions.



While several northern states like Delhi, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra among others measured exceeding breach of NAAQMS, southern states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recorded PM2.5 figures below the NAAQS.



The report stated that the majority of the districts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Sikkim, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded lower than the NAAQS.



The report also stated that out of the 33 districts in Telangana, 32 districts reported less than 40 micrograms per cubic metre, and only one district, Hyderabad, recorded over 40 micrograms per cubic metre. Andhra Pradesh also recorded similar numbers, with 25 of the 26 districts recording less than 40 micrograms per cubic metre while only one district, Visakhapatnam, recorded more than micrograms per cubic metre.



While Visakhapatnam ranked the 13th most PM2.5 polluted city in the country, Hyderabad ranked 25th. Environmentalists have warned that PM2.5 paints only a limited picture of the pollution, and recommended more monitoring of districts.



Dr Donthi Narasimha Reddy, an environmentalist, speaking with Deccan Chronicle said “These averages are on very limited parameters. Nevertheless, they describe an alarming situation of air quality. Breathable air should be monitored and addressed on a real time basis. Locals should be connected with local data to take precautions. Most districts in Telangana are dusty.”



The report suggested that states should develop district-level air quality action plans, guided by satellite data to identify hotspots, prioritise high-exposure populations, and allocate mitigation resources efficiently.