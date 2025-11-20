Vivek Opens Sand Market, Says Illegal Mining Down in Chennur

Adilabad: Minister for mines and labour Gaddam Vivek inaugurated the “Sand Market” at Bavuraopet in Chennur mandal of Mancherial district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek said the Sand Market was launched to curb illegal sand mining and unauthorised sales. He noted that the Mines and Geology Department recorded an 18 per cent increase in revenue this year compared to last year. He said the rise in revenue was a result of effective measures taken to curb illegal mining and ensure transparency. He also alleged that BRS leaders had earned crores of rupees through illegal sand mining in the Chennur area.

Vivek further claimed that several BRS leaders and relatives of top party leadership were involved in illegal sand mining and its sale. Collector Kumar Deepak and other officials were present.