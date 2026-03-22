Vivek Lays Stone For Mini Tank Bund Worth ₹2.31 Cr

ADILABAD: Labour and mines minister Gaddam Vivek on Sunday laid the foundation stone for beautification works of the Mini Tank Bund in Mandamarri town of Mancherial district at a cost of ₹2.31 crore.

Addressing the gathering, he said the government is creating public spaces for people to relax and spend time with their families amid changing lifestyles.

He said the Mini Tank Bund would provide a recreational space for residents during mornings and evenings and reiterated the government’s commitment to developing such facilities.

The minister also inaugurated development works in Ward 14 of Kyathanpalli municipality and said efforts are under way to develop rural areas on par with urban centres.

Mancherial collector Kumar Deepak and other officials were present. He also interacted with women in the locality and assured support for their empowerment.