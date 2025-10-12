Vivek Clarifies on Adluri’s Comments, Says Cong. Gaining in Jubilee Hills

Nizamabad: Labour, employment, training and factories minister G. Vivek Venkataswamy on Sunday said that a few people were deliberately spreading false propaganda against him on social media. He said that as the in-charge of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, he was working hard to ensure the Congress victory. “Earlier, the Congress had a 12 per cent deficit in Jubilee Hills, and now it has turned into a 5 per cent positive vote share,” he explained.

Vivek was speaking as the chief guest at the Mala Ikya Vedika meeting in Nizamabad, organised by the Mala Sangham on the occasion of former Union minister late G. Venkataswamy Kaka’s birth anniversary. He said his focus remained on Jubilee Hills, Siddipet, and Chennur Assembly constituencies.

Responding to reports of differences, Vivek said, “Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar feels I am neglecting him, but there are no differences between the Mala and Madiga communities. We are not against any community. In the Assembly session, I raised the issue of increasing SC reservations.” He pointed out that Karnataka had raised SC reservations from 15 to 18 per cent and urged similar implementation in Telangana.

The minister said he had brought the issue of the roster system to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who responded positively. “My father, Venkataswamy, worked tirelessly for unity among the Mala and Madiga communities, both in politics and administration,” he added.

Vivek said that some individuals were deliberately spreading negative propaganda after noticing the Congress’s growing support in Jubilee Hills. “I am happy to serve the people as a state minister,” he said.

Congress MLA Nagaraju, agriculture commission member Gadugu Gangadhar, former state higher education council chairman R. Limbadri, and others were present.