Vivek Claims His Phone Tapped During BRS Rule

Adilabad:Mining and labour minister Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy on Thursday alleged that his phone was tapped during the BRS administration because of his active role in the Dubbaka and Munugode Assembly elections. He demanded that criminal charges be filed against former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking to the media in Adilabad, Vivek noted that the Supreme Court had taken serious note of former political leader Amar Singh’s alleged phone tapping. He added that he never wavered in his fight, even after Chandrashekar Rao ordered the closure of his industry in Patancheru.



Vivek said he had cooperated with the Enforcement Directorate’s election-related inquiries and made it clear that he would similarly comply if the SIT issued him a notice regarding the phone-tapping allegations.