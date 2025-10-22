VIT, Australia to Set Up International Education City in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Victoria Institute of Technology (VIT), Australia, has proposed to establish an “International Education City” in Telangana.

The proposed campus will be developed on a plug-and-play model, offering ready-to-operate infrastructure for foreign universities, advanced research centres, and skill development institutions.

During his visit to Australia on Wednesday, IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu met Alan Griffin, Board Member of VIT — a former Australian Parliamentarian and former Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, who is also a close associate of the current Australian Prime Minister. Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s progressive education and industry policies, robust digital infrastructure, and highly skilled youth ecosystem, positioning the State as an ideal destination for global academic partnerships.

VIT representatives, including founder and president Arjun Surapaneni, expressed interest in developing a world-class education and innovation hub in Telangana that aligns with international standards and global research collaborations. Welcoming the proposal, Minister Sridhar Babu assured full support from the state government and invited the VIT delegation to visit Telangana for site evaluation and detailed discussions.