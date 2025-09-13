Visually Impaired Student Gets Rs 7.5 Lakh Aid from Jagga

Sangareddy: TPCC working president and former MLC T. Jayaprakash Jagga Reddy extended financial assistance to 12-year-old visually impaired student Vikas Naik for medical treatment. Vikas and his father have both been suffering from severe health issues and facing financial difficulties. A native of Lonka Thanda in Gandhari mandal of Kamareddy district, Vikas has been staying at Sneha Society Blind School in Nizamabad.

Vikas lost his eyesight at the age of three due to illness. Despite this, he has mastered singing devotional songs and narrating mythological stories about Komuravelli Mallanna, Beerappa, Lord Rama, Sita, Hanuman, and others. He is also skilled at imitating the voices of popular cartoon characters.

Accompanied by his mother, grandfather, grandmother, and aunt, Vikas met Jagga Reddy in Sangareddy to seek help. Responding immediately, Jagga Reddy provided Rs 7.5 lakh in cash, arranged a new smartphone for him, and assured support in setting up a YouTube channel.

Expressing his gratitude, Vikas told Jagga Reddy that he would study well and one day become a district collector.