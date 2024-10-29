Visually-Challenged Couple Unaware of Son's Death for Three Days

Hyderabad: A visually-challenged couple remained unaware of their son’s death for three days, living in dire conditions without food or water.

The couple, Ramana, 65, and Shantakumari, 60, had been staying with their younger son Pramod, 30. Though he took care of their parents, he was battling alcoholism. Police said Pramod passed away at home, but his parents did not realise he had died.

Locals alerted Nagole police, and circle inspector Surya Nayak broke open the door and entered the house. The police found the couple surrounded by the smell of decay. The police provided food and water, called the couple’s elder son and arranged for their care. They also informed the couple about Pramod’s death and further took his body for an autopsy.