Viksit Bharat is Not Possible Without Including 14% Muslims in Nation Building, Says Asad

HYDERABAD: AIIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how he could achieve Viksit Bharat without involving the 14 per cent Muslim population, by improving their educational, employment and other socio-economic conditions and standards.

Addressing at 68th Darussalam Day (foundation day) at the party headquarters on Saturday evening, Owaisi termed the BJP and the RSS as communal and sectarian groups and alleged that their preaching and practice of one ideology was against the basic foundations of the nation, which was built on ‘inclusivity, pluralism and diversity’.

He said none from these two groups were involved in the freedom movement and that many Muslim leaders sacrificed their lives to get freedom for India.

Stating that the sacrifices made by many MIM leaders in the past had helped the party spread to many parts in the country, Owaisi asked the newly-elected public representatives of the party from Telangana, Maharashtra and Bihar, to work with honesty to address the issues concerning masses. He asked them to answer phone calls by the people, listen to their grievances and address the, instead handing over their phones to their personal assistants.

MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, speaking at the event, pointed out that the party founders struggled hard in the initial days and now the MIM had emerged to have a number of multi-speciality hospitals, top higher education institutions. “Muslims are owners for these institutions and not the Owaisi brothers,”Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

He said the Owaisi brothers had struggled to build new generation of leaders in the Muslim community who must take it forward to benefit many more generations.

Imtiyaz Jaleel, the Maharashtra MIM chief, said the party would take up a drive in Maharashtra through QR code and enroll at least 10 lakh members in the three months. Making provocative statements, Jaleel termed Uttar Pradesh as his “in-law’s house’ and announced to aggressively build the party there.

The party’s newly elected members of municipal bodies from Telangana, Maharashtra and MLAs from Bihar, besides leaders from Rajasthan, Delhi and other places came to attend the meeting.