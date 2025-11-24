Vision 2047: Employers To Get Tax Rebates for Hiring Women After Career Breaks

Hyderabad: The state government proposes to give tax rebates to employers for hiring women who are returning to work after career breaks. They will also get public recognition and inclusion in the state’s equal opportunity employer index. The government will utilise the ‘gender disaggregated data’, while designing, planning, budgeting, and measuring results across all development programs.

The state government has plans to nurture women-led startups and technology innovation. Women innovator fellowships and entrepreneurship accelerators will be launched in partnership with universities and WE-HUB.

The vision document encourages women to ‘return to work pathways and work with flexible work options’ promises that the women will also receive government support including upskilling, mentorship and structured placement programs to empower women resuming their professional journeys after career breaks.

“The state will promote progressive workplace ecosystems that offer flexible work options, including working some days from home and some days at the office, flexible timings, and integrated childcare to enable women to excel with equal opportunity,” it reads.

The government will be adopting the German dual system for Telangana’s long-term goal as part of the skill excellence programme. The German dual system apprenticeship model integrates two learning environments: structured classroom instruction and supervised on-the-job training under a common regulatory and certification framework. Students split time between a company apprenticeship (paid, mentored and contractual) and institution-based learning (covering theory, safety and standards).

By 2047, Telangana envisions empowering every youth and becoming India’s leading hub of future-ready talent: a globally competitive, digitally empowered, and future-ready skilled workforce driving inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainable prosperity.

Amongst the key initiatives the government envisages include Candidate Career Development and Counselling ecosystem, for positioning itself as the pioneering state to implement the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). This portal will serve as the candidate-centric skilling framework, with a focus on personalised assessments, guided pathways, and lifelong credit accumulation.