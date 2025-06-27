Vishweshwar Reddy To Testify In Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad:Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has received a request letter from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2023 phone-tapping case. The case, originally registered at Punjagutta Police Station, alleges that various leaders, their families, officers, and media personnel were subjected to unauthorised surveillance. The SIT was later constituted under Jubilee Hills ACP P. Venkatigiri as investigating officer, with West Zone DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar overseeing the probe.

Although typically tight-lipped about the investigation, Vishweshwar Reddy confirmed to Deccan Chronicle that he received a “request letter” under Section 160 of the CrPC, not a formal summons, and has scheduled his appearance. “I have no documents to submit at this time,” he said, “but I will appear at the specified time.”



The letter states: “During the investigation, it has been ascertained that your mobile number 9********0 appears in the CDR list of SIB during the 2023 Assembly General Elections. Hence, you are requested to appear before the undersigned for examination and to record your detailed statement on 27-06-2025 at 11:00 hrs for the purposes of further investigation.”



ACP Venkatigiri served the letter. This is the first official notice to Vishweshwar Reddy, who had previously alleged that his phone was tapped and voiced concerns about political surveillance and privacy violations. Investigators are exploring whether the alleged monitoring was politically motivated and whether other leaders, officers, or media professionals were similarly targeted.



Additionally, media house MD Radhakrishna has also been asked to appear for questioning on Friday.