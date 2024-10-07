Visakhapatnam Man Arrested for Ganja Supply in Narketpally

Nalgonda: Police arrested Visakhapatnam resident Sadi Dileep Varma on Sunday for allegedly supplying ganja to students Narketpally and seized 650 grams of the narcotic from his possession. Police found him moving suspiciously in the area and questioned him when he confessed to selling ganja to students. Varma told the police he had purchased 2 kg of ganja from a supplier in Hyderabad, sold 1.035 kg there and bringing the rest to Narketpally.

Teen Drowns in Flooded Tank Near Tekumatla, Mancherial

Hyderabad: Rajkumar, 15, of Tekumatla in Jaipur mandal accidentally fell into a tank filled with flood water and drowned, on the village outskirts in Mancherial district on Sunday. Police said the small tank was created in the process of excavation of soil for laying a railway track to supply coal for the NTPC unit. The parents alleged that there were no caution boards to warn unwary persons, and said the accident was caused by the negligence of SCCL.

Warangal: The task force police arrested 40-year-old Kotha Raviteja of Parvathagiri mandal on Sunday for illegally storing firecrackers valued at ₹24.07 lakh and seized his godown. ACP A. Madhusudhan said Raviteja was storing the firecrackers without permission for sale during Diwali. Acting on a tip-off, task force CI M. Ranjith Kumar and SI V. Dilip conducted a raid at the godown, where they seized the firecrackers. Raviteja was subsequently handed over to the Parvathagiri police.