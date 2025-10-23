 Top
Telangana
23 Oct 2025 11:30 PM IST

Viral Video Misleading, Says Rasoolpura Basti Dawakhana Patient
Patient Afia Begum has confirmed that the date-expired medicines shown in a viral video shared by a BRS social media worker were her own and not provided by the Rasoolpura basti dawakhana. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: Patient Afia Begum has confirmed that the date-expired medicines shown in a viral video shared by a BRS social media worker were her own and not provided by the Rasoolpura basti dawakhana.

Afia, who regularly visits the dawakhana for treatment, explained that she went there on October 21 for cold and fever and had carried medicines from her home. "I visited the basti dawakhana and had the medicines from home in my hand. As I stepped out, Sir (BRS worker) came and I showed medicines. He told me they had expired. I forgot to tell him that they were from my house," she said.

Afia confirmed that the staff had provided proper, valid medication during her visits, putting to rest social media claims that the Rasoolpura basti dawakhana had dispensed expired drugs.


