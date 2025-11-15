Vingroup CEO Meets CM Revanth, Evinces Interest To Invest In Bharat Future City

HYDERABAD: Vietnam's VinGroup Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Delhi on Saturday and expressed strong interest in establishing key projects in the state, including electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing units and battery storage facilities.

CEO Pham Chau also showed interest in exploring opportunities in solar and wind energy projects, aligning with Telangana’s push towards sustainable and clean energy expansion. The CEO took special interest in the proposed Bharath Future City, appreciating its visionary potential, and conveyed VinGroup’s readiness to invest in its development.

Revanth Reddy extended a formal invitation to Pham Chau and VinGroup chairman Pham Nhat Vuong to participate in the Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City.

Sanjay Kumar, special chief secretary, industries and commerce department; B. Ajith Reddy, special secretary to Chief Minister; and Dr Gaurav Uppal, secretary coordination (GOI Projects & CSS) were present during the meeting.

The meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening Telangana’s global investment partnerships and fostering futuristic, green, and innovation-led development, a media statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.