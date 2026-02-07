Vinay Kumar Appointed Telangana Chief Wildlife Warden

 Top
7 Feb 2026 12:07 AM IST

Kumar, serving in the forest department for more than three decades, was previously the field director of Amrabad tiger reserve, and held positions in different departments while on deputation to them

Hyderabad:Vinay Kumar, a 1992 batch Indian Forest Service officer holding the rank of principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), has been appointed Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana.

Kumar, serving in the forest department for more than three decades, was previously the field director of Amrabad tiger reserve, and held positions in different departments while on deputation to them. Reacting to the appointment, Vinay Kumar said the forest department’s priority will be not just protection of forests, but also wildlife, and people if and where any conflict situation emerges involving wildlife.

