Villages Keep Centuries-Old Rama Navami Customs Alive

Nalgonda: Unique traditions mark the celebration of Sri Rama Navami across villages in the erstwhile Nalgonda and neighbouring districts, with local customs continuing for decades.

In Bandapalem of Kethepally mandal in Nalgonda district, processional deities of Lord Sri Rama and Sita are brought from a temple at Chandupaltla in Nakrekal mandal for the celestial wedding, as the local Sri Ramalayam houses only the presiding deity. The idols are taken in procession a day before the festival, and the practice has continued for nearly 100 years.

A villager, Ongoru Ramulu, said that after the nine-day jatara, the processional deities are returned to the temple at Chandupaltla.

In Sitharamapuram of Gundala mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, villagers observe the festival with a distinct tradition. Locals believe that the idol of Sita at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple was originally prepared in their village. After the kalyanam at the temple, families host community meals, including non-vegetarian food, and invite relatives from other villages, treating the occasion as a household celebration.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the celestial wedding is conducted at the Hazarat Khasim Nagul Meera Dargah on Sri Rama Navami, with participation from people across communities. The practice has been observed for the past 11 years.

The dargah committee organises the event, drawing from the teachings of late Hazarat Khasim Dulha, who emphasised the ideals associated with Lord Sri Rama. A local resident, Sheik Yusuf of Palwancha, bears the expenses for the ceremony.