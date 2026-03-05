Villagers Stage Traditional Punch Fight Game During Holi in Nizamabad

An unusual traditional game involving villagers exchanging punches was held on Wednesday as part of Holi celebrations in Hunza village of Salur mandal in Nizamabad district.

According to local custom, the event is organised every year on the day of Holi. In the evening, villagers gathered near the Hanuman temple and tied a rope across the middle of the road, dividing themselves into two groups on either side.

Holding the rope with one hand, participants used the other hand to exchange punches with members of the opposite group. The activity continued for about five to six minutes before the rope was released, marking the end of the ritual.

After the brief contest, members of both groups greeted each other and exchanged festive wishes before dispersing.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the event, with spectators arriving not only from nearby villages but also from neighbouring Maharashtra to witness the unique tradition.