 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Villagers Stage Traditional Punch Fight Game During Holi in Nizamabad

Telangana
5 March 2026 11:16 AM IST

According to local custom, the event is organised every year on the day of Holi. In the evening, villagers gathered near the Hanuman temple and tied a rope across the middle of the road, dividing themselves into two groups on either side.

Villagers Stage Traditional Punch Fight Game During Holi in Nizamabad
x
According to local custom, the event is organised every year on the day of Holi. In the evening, villagers gathered near the Hanuman temple and tied a rope across the middle of the road, dividing themselves into two groups on either side.
An unusual traditional game involving villagers exchanging punches was held on Wednesday as part of Holi celebrations in Hunza village of Salur mandal in Nizamabad district.
According to local custom, the event is organised every year on the day of Holi. In the evening, villagers gathered near the Hanuman temple and tied a rope across the middle of the road, dividing themselves into two groups on either side.
Holding the rope with one hand, participants used the other hand to exchange punches with members of the opposite group. The activity continued for about five to six minutes before the rope was released, marking the end of the ritual.
After the brief contest, members of both groups greeted each other and exchanged festive wishes before dispersing.
Hundreds of people gathered to watch the event, with spectators arriving not only from nearby villages but also from neighbouring Maharashtra to witness the unique tradition.
nizamabad 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X