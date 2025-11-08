Villagers Scoop Up Country Chickens Dumped On Roadside In Hanamkonda

WARANGAL: In a bizarre incident, over 500 country chickens (Naatu Kollu) were mysteriously dumped on the Elkathurthy-Siddipet main road near Elkathurthy village in Hanamkonda district early Saturday morning, leading to an impromptu feast for the locals.

Unidentified individuals abandoned the birds, each worth over ₹500 per kg, by the roadside, allowing them to scatter into nearby cotton and paddy fields. Surprised villagers quickly rounded up the chickens, with many carrying several homes for a spontaneous chicken curry celebration.

The sudden appearance of hundreds of chickens, with no owner coming forward, was described by locals as a “lucky lottery.” Villagers rushed to catch the birds’ using sacks or bare hands, and videos of the lively chase through the fields soon went viral on social media. By evening, the aroma of country chicken curry filled the village as families relished the unexpected windfall.

However, concerns arose when police intervened and collected samples of the birds for testing. Veterinary officer Dr Deepika sent the samples to the Warangal laboratory to check for possible diseases.

Dr Deepika told Deccan Chronicle that two birds were sacrificed for detailed testing, which confirmed that they were healthy and disease-free. “Normally, sick birds remain inactive and droop their heads, but no such symptoms were found externally or internally,” she said.

Sub-inspector of police A. Praveen Kumar stated that around 6 am, some individuals dumped the birds on the roadside. “The chickens weighed less than 500 grams and appeared undergrown. It’s possible that the poultry farm owner, unable to bear the rearing costs and unable to sell or donate them, decided to abandon them,” he said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle used to dump the birds and are continuing the investigation.