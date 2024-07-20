Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Villagers Protest After Farmer’s Electrocution in Nizamsagar

Telangana
DC Correspondent
20 July 2024 6:08 PM GMT
Farmers protest against the amendments to the Land Acquisition Act at Chikkaballapura on Monday (Photo: KPN)
x
Relatives and villagers staged protest alleging that a farmer was electrocuted in Annasagar of Nizamsagar mandal due to negligence of officials. Ravi, a farmer of Annasagar village came in contact with live electricity wires while he was going to plant paddy. His basket of paddy seedlings came in contact with some electric wires from nearby poles.(Representational Image: DC)

Kamareddy: Relatives and villagers staged protest alleging that a farmer was electrocuted in Annasagar of Nizamsagar mandal due to negligence of officials. Ravi, a farmer of Annasagar village came in contact with live electricity wires while he was going to plant paddy. His basket of paddy seedlings came in contact with some electric wires from nearby poles.

Annasagar villagers and Ravi’s relatives alleged that negligence of electricity officials led to the death of the farmer. Transco officials begins inquiry about the incident on Saturday.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Annasagar Nizamsagar Ravi transco 
India Southern States Telangana Kamareddy 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick