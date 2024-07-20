Villagers Protest After Farmer’s Electrocution in Nizamsagar

Kamareddy: Relatives and villagers staged protest alleging that a farmer was electrocuted in Annasagar of Nizamsagar mandal due to negligence of officials. Ravi, a farmer of Annasagar village came in contact with live electricity wires while he was going to plant paddy. His basket of paddy seedlings came in contact with some electric wires from nearby poles.

Annasagar villagers and Ravi’s relatives alleged that negligence of electricity officials led to the death of the farmer. Transco officials begins inquiry about the incident on Saturday.