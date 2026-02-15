Villagers Panicked After Blasts At Brundavan Laboratories

NALGONDA: Residents of villages surrounding Brundavan Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., a bulk drug and intermediates manufacturing company located at Yellagiri in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district, were gripped by panic after a series of loud explosions triggered a major fire at the pharma unit on Saturday night.

Two large reactors and 22 smaller reactors in the D and E blocks of the company reportedly exploded, leading to a massive blaze. The E-block building collapsed completely in the incident. Officials said a major reactor in the D-block exploded due to overheating of a boiler, which caused the fire to spread rapidly. A second reactor also exploded as flames engulfed the D-block. The blasts were so powerful that they were heard in Yellagiri and Keethavarigudem villages, sending shockwaves through nearby habitations.

The fire broke out around 9.30 pm. Eight fire engines from Choutuppal, Bhongir and Pochampally were pressed into service, and it took nearly six hours to bring the flames under control.

Phanindra, general manager (Production) of the company, said eight workers were present in the D-block at the time of the accident. Sensing danger, they rushed out of the building. However, two workers sustained injuries. Preliminary findings indicate that the mishap occurred due to boiler overheating. The management is assessing the extent of property damage.

Local residents have long been demanding the relocation of the company, alleging that it causes pollution. In 2023, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed an environmental compensation of ₹45 lakh on Brundavan Laboratories after a local farmer complained of illegal discharge of effluents into agricultural lands and water bodies.