Villagers Panic After Tiger Spotted In Boath Forests

ADILABAD: A tiger was sighted in the forest area between Narayanpur and Raghunathpur villages in Boath mandal, sparking panic among local farmers due to its movements in the region.

The tiger’s presence was confirmed after trap cameras set up by forest officials captured its movements on Sunday night. Officials believe the animal may have entered Boath in search of a mate and new territory.

Forest sources also suspect it to be the same tiger that killed a calf five days ago on the outskirts of Raghunathpur. It is believed that the two-year-old tiger may have entered Boath through Bheempur and Talamadugu mandals, after crossing the Penganga River from the Tippeshwar Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Maharashtra.

This marks the second recorded tiger movement into the Boath forest area. In October last year, another tiger had entered Boath forests and later moved towards the Kawal Tiger Reserve.