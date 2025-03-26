Villagers of Mallapur thank government for merger with Indravelli

Adilabad: People of Mallapur village thanked the state government for merging their village with Indravelli Mandal in Adilabad district. The government also changed the village’s name from Jamal Naik Thanda to Sakera (J) in Utnoor mandal.

The villagers of Mallapur had been demanding merger of their village in Indravelli as Sirikonda is far away from their village. They met minister for rural development Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Khanpur MLA Vedma Bojju requesting them to merge them with Indravelli.