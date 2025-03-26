 Top
Villagers of Mallapur thank government for merger with Indravelli

Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 March 2025 2:03 AM IST

The villagers of Mallapur had been demanding merger of their village in Indravelli as Sirikonda is far away from their village

Danasari Anasuya Seethakka. (Image: Twitter)

Adilabad: People of Mallapur village thanked the state government for merging their village with Indravelli Mandal in Adilabad district. The government also changed the village’s name from Jamal Naik Thanda to Sakera (J) in Utnoor mandal.

The villagers of Mallapur had been demanding merger of their village in Indravelli as Sirikonda is far away from their village. They met minister for rural development Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Khanpur MLA Vedma Bojju requesting them to merge them with Indravelli.

