Villagers Loot Soaps From Lorry As It Crashes Into Cement Tanker

Adilabad:A lorry carrying cartons of Santoor soap collided head-on with a KTC cement tanker early on Thursday morning on NH-63 near Itikyal village in Luxettipet mandal.

The impact scattered the soap cartons across the road, and local villagers rushed in to seize large quantities directly from the crash site.

The cement tanker, en route from Devapur to Nanded, was driven by 52-year-old Thallapalli Srinivas, who died in the collision. The lorry driver was also injured. Police inspector Ramanamurthy and SI G. Suresh quickly arrived to restore order and halt the looting, but villagers had already made off with cartons worth several lakhs of rupees. Videos of people carrying away the soap boxes soon went viral on social media.