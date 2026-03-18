Villagers Fund Borewells Amid Early Water Scarcity in Adilabad

ADILABAD: Villagers in parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district have begun collecting voluntary contributions to dig borewells amid an early onset of drinking water scarcity in tribal and riverbank areas.

The shortage has been reported from several mandals, including Kerameri, Jainoor, Lingapur, Sirpur (U), Utnoor, Indravelli, Sirikonda, Gadiguda, Nanoor and Adilabad Rural, with residents stating that the situation has worsened with rising temperatures ahead of summer.

Officials of Mission Bhagiratha are inspecting leakages and damages in pipelines and carrying out repairs to restore supply. However, villagers said the problem is likely to intensify as streams and rivulets are expected to dry up due to high temperatures.

Residents have submitted requests to district authorities for new borewells, stating that while some existing borewells are functional, several have been damaged. In a few villages, gram panchayat officials have arranged tanker supply to meet immediate needs.

In Palsi (B) village of Talamadugu mandal, gram panchayat secretary Sachin is supplying drinking water through tankers.

In Jainoor mandal, residents of Powerhouse Colony approached local representatives seeking a borewell. Following their request, a borewell was dug in the area with the intervention of MLA Kova Laxmi.

In interior villages of Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts, residents are fetching water from streams and rivulets that are close to drying up. People are travelling long distances and transporting water in plastic drums using bullock carts.

“People of several villages have been facing drinking water shortages for the past 15 days, with streams and rivulets on the verge of drying up. It is time for district officials to supply drinking water through tankers,” said Jayawanth Rao of Utnoor.

The situation has led to increased reliance on temporary measures such as tanker supply and community-funded borewells, with concerns over further strain as summer progresses.