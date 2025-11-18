Villagers Celebrate Arrest of Tekmal SI in Rs.30,000 Bribe Case

Hyderabad: The villagers of Tekmal in Medak district on Tuesday celebrated the arrest of Sub-Inspector Rajesh in a bribe case by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

On seeing the ACB officials, the Sub-Inspector ran away with the bribe amount. However, the officials chased him and caught in the agricultural fields opposite to Jai Durgabhavani wines. The tainted bribe amount of Rs.30,000 was recovered from the possession of Rajesh.

Upon receiving information about the arrest of Rajesh, a large number of villagers gathered in front of the police station and celebrated Rajesh’s arrest by bursting firecrackers.

The ACB officials nabbed Rajesh for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000 from the complainant in the police station as a reward in respect of the notices issued under Section 35(3) of the BNSS Act- 2023.

The case was disposed of in Lok Adalat concerning the complainant and his associate, who were accused in a theft case registered at Tekmal police station.