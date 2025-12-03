Villagers Allege Social Boycott for Opposing Sarpanch Post Auction

Karimnagar: A group of villagers has filed a complaint with the police alleging that they were socially boycotted by the Village Development Committee (VDC) after opposing the auction of the sarpanch and other electoral posts in Jaggasagar village of Metpally mandal in Jagtial district.

The villagers said the VDC conducted an auction for the sarpanch post, which is reserved for the Backward Class (BC) category, and argued that auctioning constitutionally mandated positions is illegal and undemocratic. They alleged that without informing the wider community, particularly the Kapu community, who fall under the OC category, the VDC allowed an individual to secure the sarpanch post for nearly ₹28.6 lakh.

The VDC then allegedly tried to auction the deputy sarpanch and ward member posts as well. members of the BC community intervened to stop the auction, demanding that elections be conducted democratically as mandated by the Constitution.

The complainants further alleged that, in retaliation, the VDC imposed a severe social boycott. They were barred from speaking to anyone in the village, prevented from purchasing essentials from local shops, denied access to doctors and Mee Seva services, and informed that their community would not receive any share of the money collected through the auctions.

The victims, along with members of the Kapu community, have submitted a complaint at the Metpally Police Station and said they plan to approach the election authorities. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.