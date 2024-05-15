Vikas Raj Dismisses ‘rigging’ Video as a Fake One from Bengal

Hyderabad: In his reaction to the video on rigging that is being widely circulated on social media, chief electoral officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Wednesday clarified that the video was a fake one and pertained to West Bengal. Some miscreants are circulating it in Hyderabad alleging that rigging took place in the city’s Bahadurpura locality on the May 13 polling day.

A video clip which shows the inside of a polling station with the presiding officer (wearing a surgical mask) is doing the rounds on social media. The clip shows a person (wearing a striped dark blue round collar T shirt) standing next to a compartment. He is seen guiding people going into the compartment. A beep sound, like that of an EVM, is heard every time a person exits the compartment.

It was claimed that this ‘rigging’ video is from Bahadurpura . This is an old video and not related to the Hyderabad Lok Sabha elections or to any other election in Telangana, the CEO said.

"Our attempts to trace the origin of the video showed that it was shared on the YouTube channel," Raj said.