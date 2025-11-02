Vikarabad: Man Kills Wife, Daughter, Sister-in-law Before Ending His Life

Vikarabad: A shocking incident took place at Kulkacherla mandal headquarters in Vikarabad district, where a man brutally murdered his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law before taking his own life.

According to police, the accused, identified as Vepuri Yadayya (40), had frequent quarrels with his wife Alivelu (32). On Saturday, another argument broke out between them. To resolve the issue, Alivelu’s sister Hanmamma (40) came to their house. Later that night, while everyone was asleep, Yadayya attacked his wife Alivelu, sister-in-law Hanmamma, and younger daughter Shravanthi (10) with a knife, killing them on the spot.

His elder daughter Aparna (13) managed to escape and alerted the neighbours. By the time they returned, Yadayya had hanged himself. Parigi DSP Srinivas visited the spot and collected details of the incident.