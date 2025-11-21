 Top
Vikarabad: Man Gets Death Penalty For Murdering Wife, 2 Children

Telangana
21 Nov 2025 8:42 AM IST

The Principal District and Sessions Judge found the accused guilty and sentenced him to capital punishment, and fined Rs 10,000.

Vikarabad: Man Gets Death Penalty For Murdering Wife, 2 Children
Representational Image

HYDERABAD: A court in Vikarabad district on Thursday awarded a death sentence to a 32-year-old man for brutally murdering his wife and two children in August 2019.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge found the accused guilty and sentenced him to capital punishment, and fined Rs 10,000.

According to the prosecution, the accused, a private employee, suspected the fidelity of his 25-year-old wife, who worked as a private school teacher. The couple quaralled over the issue.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
