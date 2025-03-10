Vijayashanti backs Congress welfare schemes, stresses party discipline

Hyderabad: Congress MLC candidate Vijayashanti reaffirmed her commitment to the party, stating that the government is dedicated to implementing welfare schemes with good intentions. She highlighted that promises are being fulfilled step by step, speaking to the media after filing her nomination.

Reflecting on her past association with Congress, Vijayashanti emphasised that she never sought positions within the party. "I have always worked for Congress without demanding any post. Even when the high command offered me positions, I insisted on proving my commitment first," she said.

She recalled her efforts in the past to bring down the KCR-led government and stated that she rejoined Congress at the request of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Stressing the importance of patience among party members, she remarked, "Decisions are made by the high command, and responsibilities are assigned when deemed necessary. Everyone in the party must respect this system."

Vijayashanti affirmed her dedication to addressing public issues, saying, "I will speak up whenever the party entrusts me with a role. My focus is on finding solutions to the problems people face."



