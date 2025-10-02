Vijaya Dasami Celebrated with Devotion, Traditional Fervour Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Vijaya Dasami was celebrated with traditional fervour and deep devotion across Telangana on Thursday.

Devotees marked the auspicious day by offering prayers at home and visiting temples throughout the state. Prominent temples, including the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal, witnessed a heavy turnout of faithful since Thursday morning.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy celebrated 'Ayudha Puja' at his residence here. Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy also offered prayers at his home, along with security personnel and other staff members. The state government has organised the state's floral festival of 'Bathukamma', coinciding with Navratri, on a grand scale.

The celebration of 'Bathukamma' organised by the state government on September 29 set two new Guinness World Records for the 'tallest Bathukamma' and the 'largest Telangana folk dance' here on Monday.



