Vijay Deverakonda Clarifies Lawful Endorsement, Denies Promoting Betting Apps

Hyderabad: In light of the recent police case against actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, and others for allegedly promoting betting apps, Vijay Deverakonda has issued a clarification.

In a statement released by his team, he asserted that he had entered into a contract with a company solely as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. He emphasized that his endorsement was strictly limited to regions where online skill-based games are legally permitted.

The statement further clarified that skill-based games, including online games like rummy, have been repeatedly distinguished from gambling by the Supreme Court. The court has upheld that such games involve skill rather than chance, making them legally permissible.

Additionally, it noted that Vijay Deverakonda’s legal team and agencies carefully review all brand associations before signing agreements. After a thorough legal assessment, he had agreed to endorse the skill-based gaming platform A23, ensuring that his association complied with legal standards.

However, his endorsement contract ended in 2023, and he is no longer associated with the brand, the statement clarified.