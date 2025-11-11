Vijay Devarakonda, Prakash Raj Appears Before SIT in Betting App Case

Hyderabad: Popular film actors Vijay Devarakonda and Prakash Raj appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Investigation Department (CID) here on Tuesday in connection with a case booked against them for promoting online betting apps.

The two actors appeared before the SIT in response to summons issued to them. The SIT officials grilled them about the money and commission received for promoting the betting apps.

The SIT has been probing the case after it was constituted by the State government in March 2025. It is probing into cases related to betting apps under the supervision of the Director-General of Police and CID chief.







