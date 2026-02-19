Vigilance Officials Raid Illegal Sand Miner

Hyderabad: Vigilance and Enforcement department officials have raided sand reaches, where the illegal sand mining and transportation were taking place in Karimnagar.

According to vigilance and enforcement director-general Shikha Goel, officials intercepted five sand-loaded tractors, each transporting approximately 5 metric tonnes of sand from the Manair river belt under the guise of free sand meant for Indiramma Houses.

Following the raids, the police have registered a criminal case under the relevant sections of BNS against the tractor drivers and owners for illegal sand transportation, causing damage to natural public resources, theft of state property and rash and negligent driving, and endangering human life and personal safety.

With onset of summer, miscreants would indulge in illegal transport of sand from different sand reaches. Following the tip-off, the vigilance would crack the whip on illegal transportation of sand.

Similarly, the vigilance officials of Hyderabad rural unit office interpreted the vehicle carrying 12 MTs PDS rice to Zaheerabad from Hyderabad. Civil supply officials registered cases and seized PDS rice worth `4.5 lakh. Police registered cases against Pawar Jitu, Pawar Vijay and the driver Md Shabbir.