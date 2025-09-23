Videos, Not Help, as Teen Drowns at Koheda Waterfalls

Hyderabad: The search continued on Monday for 17-year-old Intermediate student Kyama Sai Teja, who drowned at Koheda waterfalls near the ORR service road on Sunday evening. One of his friends, who witnessed the incident, recounted the sequence of events to Deccan Chronicle.

“It was just a casual gathering. We are all neighbours and study in the same college. The plan was to visit the Yona Hanuman temple, but on the way back, we saw vehicles heading towards what people call the waterfalls. Out of curiosity, we followed,” he said, requesting anonymity.

He questioned the site’s name. “I still wonder why it is even called a waterfall. I had seen it on Google and Instagram as the Pedda Amberpet highway waterfalls, but it is only drain water. Still, many people were there clicking pictures and swimming,” he said.

The friend added that only Mahesh and Sunil knew how to swim. “Sai Teja was behind them, taking pictures. We assumed he knew swimming, but while returning, he slipped and fell. They tried to save him but couldn’t. Sadly, many others around were only recording videos instead of helping.”

Though police responded quickly, FRF teams that reached the spot initially said they did not know swimming, the friend said. Rescue teams continued search operations through Monday, but the body has not yet been found.