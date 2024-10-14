Video Viral of Centipede Found in Biryani at Hotel

Bhongir: A video claiming that a centipede was found in a plate of biryani served to a customer at a hotel in Bhongir went viral on social media. In the video, a customer is seen arguing with hotel staff after allegedly discovering the centipede.

The hotel management denied the claim. The identity of the customer seen in the video has not been verified.

Neither the food inspector nor the health inspector of Bhongir municipality has received any formal complaint on the matter. Local residents speculated that the incident may have taken place several years ago.