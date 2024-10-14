 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Video Viral of Centipede Found in Biryani at Hotel

Telangana
DC Correspondent
14 Oct 2024 3:53 PM GMT
Video Viral of Centipede Found in Biryani at Hotel
x
A video claiming that a centipede was found in a plate of biryani served to a customer at a hotel in Bhongir went viral on social media. (Representational Image)

Bhongir: A video claiming that a centipede was found in a plate of biryani served to a customer at a hotel in Bhongir went viral on social media. In the video, a customer is seen arguing with hotel staff after allegedly discovering the centipede.

The hotel management denied the claim. The identity of the customer seen in the video has not been verified.

Neither the food inspector nor the health inspector of Bhongir municipality has received any formal complaint on the matter. Local residents speculated that the incident may have taken place several years ago.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
centipede biryani hotel in Bhongir viral on social media 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick